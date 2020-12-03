Customers Adapt and Respond in 2020 by Leveraging Cloud, Automation and AI Solutions

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, celebrated its customers at the seventh annual Engage 2020 EMEA Customer Conference held online 24 26 November.

Twelve organisations were recognized across seven categories for excellence in customer engagement, employee engagement, innovation and for achieving exemplary results by using Verint Cloud Customer Engagement solutions:

Verint Heroes-of-the-Year Award Capita, Esure, NHSBSA, Npower and Bupa UK (joint winners)

Customer Engagement Award EITC (du)

Employee Engagement Award Legal and General

Citizen Engagement Award City of Edinburgh Council

Innovation Award Santander and Aldermore Bank (joint winners)

Verint Engage-on-the-Road Award Vivat

Verint Engaged Customer-of-the-Year Award City of Edinburgh Council

The Verint team welcomed attendees to a three-day online event that explored how customers leveraged Verint solutions to adapt and respond to challenges brought on by the pandemic and discussed best practices for optimising customer and employee engagement throughout year and the months ahead.

International futurist speaker, Mike Walsh, opened the keynote session with his look at the modern and progressive new future of work and the ways organisations reimagine how they work, embrace new technologies and explore advanced solution capabilities.

"We'd like to thank all of our customers for their entries, especially in these busy and challenging times," says Verint's Nick Nonini, managing director, EMEA. "Our judges were impressed with the quality of submissions, and they had a tough job selecting from a great shortlist. These awards acknowledge and recognise our customers' dedication to transforming the customer experience through the right combination of talent and technology."

For more information on the Engage20 EMEA award and winners, click here.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries-including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we're creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.

