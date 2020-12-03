Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2020) - Slinger Bag Inc (OTC: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovative game improvement technology with an initial focus on the global tennis market, today announced that Mike Ballardie, Slinger Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Small Cap virtual investor conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST.

Mr. Ballardie will provide the live virtual audience with a corporate update about the Company's progress in its successful expansion into the global tennis market with the Slinger Bag Tennis Ball Launcher.

The presentation will run for roughly 20 minutes, with a Q&A and one-on-one virtual meetings to follow. Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event at https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/



About the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small Cap companies, investors, and traders. Learn about small cap investing with clearly defined educational modules, take a look at a curated group of small cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global small cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting. For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://events.benzinga.com/registration-page



For Investor Relations inquiries contact investors@slingerbag.com or 443-407-7564



For U.K, Europe, New Zealand and Australia contact the UK Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, Press@slingerbag.com, at BrandNation, +44(0)207 940 7294



For U.S & CANADA., please contact the U.S. Press Office, Meryl Rader, meryl@cgprpublicrelations.com, at CGPR, 908-528-3826



Slinger Bag Legal Counsel: Kalfa Law. Contact: shira@kalfalaw.com



About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent-pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.



For further information:

Slinger Bag Inc

Mike Ballardie

443-407-7564

investors@slingerbag.com

www.slingerbag.com