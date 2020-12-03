Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 Acquisition of Securities of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc.

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. ("Rocky Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV:RUM) announced today that Byrne Alberta Ltd (the "Acquiror"), on December 2, 2020, a company owned 100% by Peter and Joan Byrne, acquired common shares (the "Common Shares") of Rocky Mountain through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Transaction"). The Acquiror acquired ownership and control of 1,250,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.12 per Common Share.

Immediately prior to the Transaction Peter and Joan Byrne and 73297 Newfoundland and Labrador Ltd. (the "Joint Actors") along with the Acquiror directly and indirectly owned and controlled 8,181,290 Common Shares, representing approximately 17.23% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of December 2, 2020 based on 47,489,937 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of such date.

Immediately following the Transaction, the Acquiror and the Joint Actors, together, directly and indirectly owned and controlled 9,431,290 Common Shares, on a fully diluted basis, which represented approximately 19.86% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of December 3, 2020 based on 47,489,937 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of that date. There are no outstanding stock options or warrants issued; 47,489,937 outstanding Common Shares represents the entire float. The acquisition represents 2.6% of Common Shares of the Issuer and changes the percentage of ownership of the Acquiror and Joint Actors by more than 2% of Common Shares of the Issuer, triggering the filing of an Early Warning Report.

Peter Byrne is the Executive Chairman of Rocky Mountain and Joan Byrne is his spouse. Byrne Alberta Ltd. is a corporation registered in Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador, owned 100% by Peter and Joan Byrne. 73297 Newfoundland and Labrador is a corporation registered in Newfoundland and Labrador and is owned 100% by Peter and Joan Byrne.

The Acquiror acquired the securities of Rocky Mountain for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions, the business and performance of the Issuer and other factors, the Acquiror or the Joint Actors may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of securities of Rocky Mountain or continue to hold their current position.

To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed pursuant to applicable securities regulations in connection with the foregoing, the report is filed on SEDAR or use contact information below.

ABOUT ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Rocky Mountain owns 100% of Andersons Liquor Inc., headquartered in Edmonton Alberta, which now own and operate 26 private liquor stores in that province, up from 18 stores since the Common Shares began trading in December 2008. It is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:RUM).

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the TSX-V. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

