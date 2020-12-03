The medical imaging market is expected to register a decremental growth of 17.64 bn, decelerating at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as product recalls will hamper the market growth.
Medical Imaging Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the X-ray imaging segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Medical Imaging Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 42% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is the key market for medical imaging solutions in North America.
Companies Covered:
- Canon Inc.
- Carestream Health Inc.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
