Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 3
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 2 December 2020 was 327.22p (ex income) 329.90p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
03 December 2020
