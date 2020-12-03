DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Dec-2020 / 14:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/12/2020) of GBP0.81m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/12/2020) of GBP33.70m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/12/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 161.65p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 161.07p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 157.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (2.57%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 112.22p 14500000 ZDP share price 109.50p Premium to NAV (2.42%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 02/12/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 89023 EQS News ID: 1152664 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 03, 2020 08:50 ET (13:50 GMT)