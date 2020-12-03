Kephi Paves the Path Towards a More Sustainable Fashion Future

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Recently, Kephi announced that the company plans to improve its sustainability efforts in the years to come while highlighting an important message of empowerment: Conscious fashion choices can positively influence people, add to their wellbeing and cause a profound and lasting impact in their communities. As a result, this will bring positive changes to the environment.

The fashion industry, particularly 'fast-fashion', is wreaking havoc on our environment across every stage of the apparel value chain. From the manufacturing processes used to make garments and the waste they generate when discarded to the hazardous toxic dyes and microplastics affecting wildlife and water sources.

As the world becomes increasingly aware of these pressing issues, consumers are turning to brands with strong eco-credentials and practices that are kinder to the planet.

Kephi is a new sustainable fashion brand striving to make a difference. It promotes transparency, ethical sourcing and works tirelessly to minimize the environmental footprint. The label also ensures people making clothes have access to fair wages and a safe workplace.

Those who embrace this mindset will think twice before purchasing a garment that could take up to 200 years to biodegrade. Indeed, not many are aware that synthetic fibres, which also take hundreds of years to decompose, eventually break off and end up in the oceans as microplastic.

For this reason, Kephi's pieces are eco-friendly, as they are made of ethically sourced, biodegradable natural fibres like cotton and linen, which minimize environmental impact. This approach also reduces the microfibers and waste that usually ends up in landfills and oceans.

Another factor aggravating fashion-related waste is the ongoing need for novelty. Constant changes in trends motivate consumers to update their wardrobes with new designs regularly. While "fast fashion" is cheaply manufactured and meant for short-term use, Kephi focuses on high-quality pieces that are made to last and will never go out of style. More conscious purchases mean less the impact on the planet.

To create this contemporary yet timeless style, Kephi focuses on crafting luxurious everyday essentials like tracksuits, t-shirts, hand-dyed denim and sharply cut blazers in a neutral colour palette that can blend in seamlessly with any wardrobe.

As a brand, it stands for passionate goal-driven people who want to feel great by making a difference. So much so in fact, that uplifting messages are also embroidered onto the garments, giving a sense of empowerment to the wearer.

There are only a few brands out there that use alternative approaches to fashion production, creating clothes that you can wear for years to come, suit your style-and have respect for people and nature.

Small steps can make a big difference and as consumers we are all responsible for our collective future. With Kephi, feeling good and staying stylish without harming other or the planet is absolutely possible.

