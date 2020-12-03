Andersen Global enters the Georgian market through a Collaboration Agreement with Tbilisi-based law firm MG Law Office, further expanding the organization's coverage in the region.

MG Law, ranked Tier 1 by Legal 500, provides legal services to local and foreign companies, financial institutions, investment funds, governments and public enterprises. Led by its Founder and Managing Partner Archil Giorgadze and Co-Founder Nicola Mariani, the full-service firm focuses on corporate and M&A, banking, finance, energy tax and customs, arbitration and litigation, labor and employment, competition, infrastructure and real estate. The firm's capabilities also include R&E, trading, blockchain and fintech.

"Our track record and our ability to provide best-in-class and innovative solutions with competitive fees adapted to the local market sets us apart from any other firm in Georgia," Archil said. "Our success is attributed to our diverse group of professionals that have been working together for years and who are some of the market's leading professionals."

Nicola added, "Our collaboration with Andersen Global was the next logical step for our firm as it connects us and our clients to global resources as we continue to expand our capabilities."

"MG Law leads the market with their unique expertise and experience in international legal advice," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "Their commitment to stewardship and client service aligns with our organization's core values. We look forward to establishing a synergistic relationship with Archil and his team and developing comprehensive solutions for our clients as we continue our expansion in the region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 219 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

