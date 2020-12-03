Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 2 December 2020 was 287.75p (ex income) 288.50p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

03 December 2020