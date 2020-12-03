WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

DAVID KEMP



2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849

b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE AND RETENTIONNET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITYOF NIL COST LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN AND BONUS PLAN SHARE OPTIONSNOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 15,356 shares exercised £3.13 7,386 options sold

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume





- Price

15,356 options exercised at£NIL per share



7,386 options sold at £3.13 per share







e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-02