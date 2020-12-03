Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
+++Übernahmekampf: Hammer-Nachricht bei unserem Nevada-Goldwert+++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AG0F ISIN: SE0006091997 Ticker-Symbol: 1YR 
Berlin
03.12.20
15:41 Uhr
10,860 Euro
-1,620
-12,98 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.12.2020 | 16:16
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Members of Immunovia's Board of Directors purchase shares in the company

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") announced today that the following members of the Board of Directors have purchased shares in the company:

Member Number of Shares Total Investment

Ann-Christine Sundell 2,500 292,500 SEK

Mimmi Ekberg 45153,728 SEK

Hans Johansson 1,000 144,200 SEK

Christofer Sjögren 500 72,400 SEK

TOTAL 4,451562,828 SEK

For more information, please contact:
Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia
Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com
Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.55 CET on December 3, 2020.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and groundbreaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation phase. The company aims for a sales start at the end of Q1 2021 with subsequent commercial testing in Q2.

When validated, IMMray PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/members-of-immunovia-s-board-of-directors-purchase-shares-in-the-company,c3248846

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3248846/1343936.pdf

Press release (PDF)

IMMUNOVIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.