Members of Immunovia's Board of Directors purchase shares in the company

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") announced today that the following members of the Board of Directors have purchased shares in the company:

Member Number of Shares Total Investment

Ann-Christine Sundell 2,500 292,500 SEK

Mimmi Ekberg 45153,728 SEK

Hans Johansson 1,000 144,200 SEK

Christofer Sjögren 500 72,400 SEK

TOTAL 4,451562,828 SEK

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia

Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com

Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.55 CET on December 3, 2020.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and groundbreaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation phase. The company aims for a sales start at the end of Q1 2021 with subsequent commercial testing in Q2.

When validated, IMMray PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

