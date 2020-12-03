IMEPILT AS is organizing a webinar scheduled on Monday December 7, 2020 at 17:30 (EET). Residents of Estonia are invited to participate. The webinar will be conducted on the video communication platform Zoom. The presentation will be made in Estonian. Please note that attendees have to register for the webinar in advance via the link https://lhvbank.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4EKSj21zSJiEdqV9RcngKQ. The webinar will be hosted by Sten-Aleks Pihlak (aka Almondi Esco), the CEO, Founder and the Management Board member of IMEPILT AS. During the webinar attendees will be introduced with the company, its business model, strategy and other activities as well as about the launch of the company's initial public offering (IPO). More information on the IPO here. In consideration of the strategic importance to have clearer insights into the core concept of a cross-media bundle, Mr Esco will provide a virtual tour on the new website of the company's first bundle project Danger Island. Please see the new website here: www.imepiltdangerisland.com. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer (Q&A) session. Due to the limited webinar time, please send in your questions in advance until December 7, 16:00 (EET) to e-mail sander.pikkel@lhv.ee. Contact Information Sten-Aleks Pihlak (aka Almondi Esco, www.almondiesco.com) CEO, Founder and the Management Board member E-mail: almondi@imepilt.com Phone: +372 684 2214 (for general enquiries) www.imepilt.com IMEPILT STUDIOS is a Nordic cross-media studio that develops and produces world-class original creative properties offering bundled branded entertainment for the global audience. Following the compass of loveboldprogress, IMEPILT creates, scales and monetizes highly engaging family-friendly entertainment with a strong message and positive impact. IMPORTANT INFORMATION A public offering of shares with the total consideration of the offer up to EUR 2.5 million is exempted from publication of a prospectus in Estonia. Public offering will be carried out only in Estonia. There is no public offering in any jurisdiction where such offering or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification of the laws of such jurisdiction. IMEPILT has not registered and does not intend to register the Offering nor the Offer Shares in the United States of America and does not intend to carry out a public offering in the United States of America. The information here is meant to be purely informative and should not be considered an investment recommendation or investment advice. Prospective investors should seek their own independent investment advice before making any investment decision and should consider the appropriateness of any advice. All marketing and media material has been prepared to provide summary to prospective investors, and to establish only a preliminary level of interest in the public offering. The full Offering Document is available here.