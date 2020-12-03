The offshore wind cable market is expected to grow by USD 655.89 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The growing offshore renewable energy installations is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as higher investments needed in offshore projects will hamper market growth.

Offshore Wind Cable Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 75% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. UK, Germany, and France are the key markets for Offshore Wind Cable Market in Europe.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

Brugg Kabel AG

Hellenic Cables SA

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd.

Leoni AG

Nexans SA

NKT AS

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Prysmian Spa

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

