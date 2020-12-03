The science, technology, engineering and mathematics (stem) toys market is expected to grow by USD 473.78 mn, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.
The introduction of subscription services for STEM toys is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as intense competition from mobile games will hamper the market growth.
Science, Technology, Engineering And Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
Based on the distribution channel landscape, the offline segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.
Science, Technology, Engineering And Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Japan and China are the key markets for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Elenco Electronics Inc.
- Hasbro Inc.
- Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
- Learning Resources Ltd.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Melissa Doug LLC
- Ravensburger AG
- Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd.
- Spin Master Corp.
