Stats Perform to Offer Live Streaming Coverage of the European Handball Championships

Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, today announced a 10-year deal to distribute the European Handball Federation's (EHF) premium Club and National Team competitions to licensed sportsbook operators through Stats Perform's Watch&Bet video streaming service.

The agreement is the latest deal from the 10-year exclusive media and marketing rights partnership between Infront, DAZN Group and the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH (EHFM). It brings over 500 live streamed handball matches per season across handball's most-watched competitions to Watch&Bet video feeds, making them available for Stats Perform's regulated betting partners.

Stats Perform Chief Rights Officer Alex Rice commented: "Handball is one of the leading indoor sports for watching and betting and its popularity is growing across Europe and beyond. To have secured competitions like the EHF Champions League and the European Championships (EUROS) for the next ten years enables our sportsbook partners to provide their customers with a seamless, consistent, premium handball betting and streaming experience."

The EHF live streams join over 100 other competitions in Stats Perform's Watch&Bet portfolio, which also enables licensed sportsbooks to offer their customers high quality round-the-clock live video streams of football, tennis, basketball, cricket, rugby, ice hockey and more.

Stats Perform's Watch&Bet video and sports data is distributed to regulated sportsbook operators to create exceptional betting experiences online, on mobile and in land-based sportsbooks, while maintaining the highest integrity standards.

EHF and EHFM's 10-year exclusive media and marketing partnership with Infront and DAZN Group officially started in July 2020. Guided by a shared strategic vision, the long-term partnership works to unlock new commercial opportunities and drive operational excellence for all EHF competitions, across production, digital marketing, media rights and sponsorship sales.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.? The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. SportsContentCo is the exclusive reseller of Stats Perform premium sports betting content to licensed sportsbooks in the United States. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com or SportsContentCo.com.

About the EHF

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the governing body for handball in Europe. With 50 member federations and two associated federations, the EHF is responsible for a wide range of tasks and activities from promotion, development and education through to the organisation of high profile competitions and events including the EHF EURO and EHF Champions League. The headquarters of the federation and its marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are in Vienna, Austria.

About EHF Marketing

EHF Marketing GmbH is the marketing arm and subsidiary of the European Handball Federation. The company works closely with marketing and media partners, as well as with Europe's leading clubs to release the full potential of handball on the international sports market. EHF Marketing GmbH is responsible for the exploitation, organisation and promotion of the European club handball competitions including the EHF Champions League and EHF European League competitions.

About DAZN Group

DAZN Group is one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. Headquartered in the UK and with 2,800 employees in over 25 countries, our businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports; from production, through to content distribution and commercialisation. DAZN Group is home to DAZN, the leading global sport streaming service, as well as some of the most popular sport portals, including DAZN News, Goal, Sporting News, and Spox.com. DAZN is leading the charge to give sports fans around the world access to sport anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees affordable access on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles. DAZN is live in Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the United States. In 2020, DAZN will dramatically increase its presence, expanding to more than 200 countries and territories. Visit https://media.dazn.com for more information.

About Infront

Connecting fans and consumers to the greatest sports events, Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company, offers everything an event or commercial partner needs to be successful. With a team of over 1,000 experts working from 45 offices across more than 16 countries around the world, Infront is equipped to tackle any challenge be it innovative digital solutions, world-class event operations, international media rights distribution, sponsorship sales and activations or cutting-edge media production. Headquartered in Switzerland, Infront is passionate and AllAboutSports. @infrontsports www.infront.sport

Contacts:

Sarah Butler, Stats Perform PR Manager Sarah.butler@performgroup.com +44 07432631237

Thomas Schöneich, European Handball Federation, Head of Media and Communications

Phone: +43 1 80 151 164 99

Mail: schoeneich@eurohandball.com

Eva Sippel, EHF Marketing GmbH, Communications Manager

Phone: +43 1 80 151 221

Mail: sippel@ehfmarketing.com

Nick Winn, Infront Sports Media AG, Manager Strategic Communications

Phone: +41 41 723 15 15

Mail: nick.winn@infrontsports.com

Richard Lambert, DAZN Group, Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +44 79 66 191 669

Mail: richard.lambert@dazn.com