FY20 has been a transformational year for Avon Rubber as it exited from dairy and recycled the proceeds into higher-return businesses with better growth prospects to further strengthen Avon Protection. The redeployment of capital to form a more focused group should enhance value creation for shareholders. The $91m acquisition of Helmets & Armor on 2 January 2020 was joined by Team Wendy from 2 November 2020. Overall, our FY21 EPS estimate falls by 2% in FY21, although this still represents strong growth. The reporting currency will switch to US$ in FY21 as more than 90% of revenues are of US origin.

