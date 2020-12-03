The highly challenging and extremely competitive manufacturing industry has witnessed various fluctuations over the last few years. More recently, the economic downturn, changing policies, and a sudden upsurge in demand for sustainable and optimized products have caused major challenges for industry players. Additionally, the adoption of automation, IIoT, smart factories, and additive manufacturing are all difficult prospects and require significant investment. Utilizing additive manufacturing efficiently requires a comprehensive understanding of customers' demands and changes in the market. Infiniti's demand management solutions enable companies to successfully adopt additive manufacturing and meet customers' unmet needs with a comprehensive understanding of their demands and preferences. To reap the benefits of additive manufacturing, understand your consumers, and transform your supply chain with our demand management solutions, request a free proposal.

Constant technological advancements have transformed industries for years, and the most recent progress is transforming the manufacturing industry. Additive manufacturing, commonly identified as 3-D printing, is significantly impacting the manufacturing industry, and manufacturers across the world are aiming to adopt this new method. It offers a substantial deviation from the traditional methods and enables a smoother, faster, and more efficient supply chain for manufacturers. Keeping pace with the rapidly evolving industry and consumers' growing demands has become an increasingly challenging obstacle for manufacturers to overcome. However, additive manufacturing helps companies efficiently address these and other major challenges with ease and change their operations to accommodate future changes.

"There is no limit to the positive impact of additive manufacturing. However, as the manufacturing industry grows, it is faced with challenges relating to changing demands, on-demand needs, wide range designing and execution, major investment, and maintenance," says an additive manufacturing expert at Infiniti Research.

"There is no limit to the positive impact of additive manufacturing. However, as the manufacturing industry grows, it is faced with challenges relating to changing demands, on-demand needs, wide range designing and execution, major investment, and maintenance," says an additive manufacturing expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti's manufacturing industry experts analyzed and highlighted the following four significant ways in which additive manufacturing is impacting supply chains and businesses:

It allows customers to acquire products, spare parts, and goods according to their needs, and manufacturers do not need to follow the traditional mass manufacturing approach

Additive manufacturing materials are locally available for most manufacturers and reduce the need for assembly, making the manufacturing process comparatively much faster

The need for manual intervention is reduced substantially due to the high levels of process automation, and the ability to produce a complete part without the need for tooling

The ability to digitally control the process and the use of limited raw materials enables manufacturers to optimize their products quickly and without backlash

