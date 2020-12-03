Engage People Named in 'Now Tech: Loyalty Marketing, Q4 2020' Report by Independent Research Firm

Recent analysis names Engage People among loyalty technology platforms service providers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Engage People, a global technology provider that redefines the way customers spend loyalty reward points, today announced its inclusion in Forrester's "Now Tech: Loyalty Marketing, Q4 2020" report. The company is listed as a midsize provider in the loyalty technology platforms functionality segment, which Forrester defines as "vendors that offer the technology platforms companies need to identify and track customers and to power loyalty programs and campaigns".

This report from Forrester, one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world, offers insight into the diverse set of vendors that exist in the loyalty space, organized by size, functionality, geography and vertical market focus. It emphasizes the value of using loyalty marketing to develop loyalty strategies, design and manage loyalty programs and measure loyalty marketing efforts.

"Engage remains committed to building loyalty solutions that drive an emotional connection between consumers and brands," said Jonathan Silver, CEO at Engage People. "We're proud to have been recognized by Forrester and see it as further validation of the work we're doing in the loyalty space, as we continue building technology that puts purchasing power back in the hands of consumers."

Engage People stands out as a provider that powers the ability for loyalty program members to pay with points during the online check-out process just as they would pay via a credit or debit card. The technology company is able to provide this capability by leveraging an innovative set of APIs to create a network that links financial institutions and retailers with loyalty customers.

Engage People currently partners with 4 of the 6 largest banks in Canada, as well as companies like Priceline and Best Buy. To learn more about Engage People and these findings, visit www.engagepeople.com. Access to the full "Now Tech: Loyalty Marketing, Q4 2020" report is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase here.

About Engage People

Engage People is a global technology provider that redefines the way customers spend loyalty reward points. Serving as the conduit between banks, retailers and their customers, Engage People allows consumers to make everyday purchases with loyalty points, giving them the flexibility to buy what they want - whenever they choose. By offering pay with points, Engage People unlocks loyalty points that have been accumulated but not spent. Top banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty ecosystem. With headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy, Engage People has been ranked on Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies list by Canadian Business and PROFIT. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com.

