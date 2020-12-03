Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.12.2020
PR Newswire
03.12.2020 | 17:10
China Matters document the Down-to-earth Smart Life in Tianjin

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From exercise, mobile payment and to seeing a doctor online, consumers have become overwhelmed by a one-screen-and-one-click lifestyle.

In Tianjin Binhai New Area, a subordinate city in the town has been trying to make everything intelligent living here.

Obtaining sports data from a smart runaway, charging mobile phones from a solar bench, or seeing a doctor through smart devices - they are not just too good to be true but more of a down-to-earth life experience.

A joint project of the two countries China and Singapore, Tianjin Eco-City aims to bring an environment-friendly and resource-saving life to its inhabitants.

In this 8-minute video, British resident Josh showcases one day of his "smart life" in the Eco-City located 150 kilometers from Beijing.

In the morning, he can run in a smart track that is equipped with facial recognition technology and multiple sensors. They can capture his heart pulse as well as his gender and age, and give him a customized result of his running performance.

After exercising, Josh takes an electric self-driving bus to go around the city. These buses recognize traffic lights and emergencies on the road, then they react immediately. In the afternoon, he usually reads at the China-Singapore Friendship Library, where robots help him look for books and get books returned.

China_Matters_Logo

Contact: Li Siwei
Tel:+8610-68996566
E-mail:lisiwei5125@gmail.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bz4a51fNu4Y

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156746/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
