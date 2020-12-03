Technavio has been monitoring the meat substitutes market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.11 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Meat Substitutes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the meat substitutes market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
Continuous R&D and product development is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 16% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 3.11 bn.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Beyond Meat Inc., Ecozone UK Ltd., Gathered Foods Corp., Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Monde Nissin Corp., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Tofurky Co. Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever Group., are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
The new product launches is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the North America market?
The North America region will contribute to 41% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Beyond Meat Inc., Ecozone UK Ltd., Gathered Foods Corp., Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Monde Nissin Corp., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Tofurky Co. Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever Group. are some of the major market participants. The new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this meat substitutes market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Meat Substitutes Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Meat Substitutes Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Soy-based
- Wheat-based
- Mycoprotein-based
- Others
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Meat Substitutes Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The meat substitutes market report covers the following areas:
- Meat Substitutes Market Size
- Meat Substitutes Market Trends
- Meat Substitutes Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies continuous R&D and product development as one of the prime reasons driving the meat substitutes market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Meat Substitutes Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist meat substitutes market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the meat substitutes market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the meat substitutes market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of meat substitutes market vendors
