Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Director/PDMR Shareholding 03-Dec-2020 / 16:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andy Randall b) Position / status PDMR (Managing Director Halfords Autocentres) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 53,831 shares from the 2017 Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP2.75056 53,831 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-12-03 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andy Randall b) Position / status PDMR (Managing Director Halfords Autocentres) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 57,484 shares from the 2017 Restricted Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP2.750560 57,484 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-12-03 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 89042 EQS News ID: 1152726 End of Announcement EQS News Service

