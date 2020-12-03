Attorney Samir Hadeed Examines the Workings of Parole Law

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Drawing from his decade of experience serving as a practicing criminal defense, personal injury, and auto accidents lawyer, attorney Samir Hadeed discussed the ins and outs of parole law for a recent article published on Bit Rebels.

According to Hadeed, parole law is very complex due to the nuances of the law and the intricate machinations that govern and regulate it. By examining its key aspects in a more simplified manner, people can more easily understand how it functions.

Beginning with the definition itself - what is parole?

According to attorney Samir Hadeed, when a prison inmate has served part of their sentence, they might be offered "parole" which allows them to leave the prison and spend the rest of that sentence as a free person.

"This freedom; however, is rather conditional," said Hadeed.

"The parolee has to meet certain conditions that make them eligible to continue to live under the supervision of the community. If the parolee fails to meet any of these conditions, their parole office has the ability to send them back to finish their sentence behind bars again."

Thus, as the ultimate purpose of parole is to reintegrate convicts back into society, not every prison inmate is eligible for this privilege, attorney Samir Hadeed explained.

Who gets the right to be paroled or not is often at the discretion of a parole board, shared Hadeed. The board sets up a hearing where they consider whether the inmate is deemed dangerous to society or not. Once the inmate is granted parole, they are released from prison and have to meet certain conditions in order to stay out of prison.

These conditions often require the parolees to maintain a residence and a form of employment, abstain from further involvement in any criminal activities, and remain within the limits of a geographical area where the parole officer can keep an eye on them.

If at any point, the parole officer finds the parolee in violation of their parole, they can send them back to prison to serve the remaining part of their sentence, said Samir Hadeed.

For those inmates who are granted the privilege of parole and who succeed in maintaining the conditions of their parole, they have the opportunity to enjoy a fresh start at life and reintegrate into society.

About Samir Hadeed

Attorney Samir Hadeed is a personal injury and criminal lawyer located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Samir began his practice after completing his formal education at Duquesne University and Case Western Reserve University. He has been practicing criminal defense, personal injury, auto accidents, and traffic tickets since 2008.

