Cboe Global Markets Reports November 2020 Trading Volume

U.S. Equities total ADV up 51 percent from November 2019

European Equities total ADNV up 33 percent from November 2019

Options total ADV up 50 percent from November 2019

ADV in VIX options up 37 percent from November 2019

Global FX total ADNV up 32 percent from November 2019

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today reported November monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of November and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. In addition, a supplemental data sheet that provides electronic trading statistics for Cboe Options Exchange is available on the website.

Monthly Trading Volume Year-To-Date

November November % October % November November % 2020 2019 Chg 2020 Chg 2020 2019 Chg OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 20

22

231 231

Total Volume 217,088 144,869 49.9% 207,194 4.8% 2,328,487 1,698,146 37.1% Total ADV 10,854 7,243 49.9% 9,418 15.3% 10,080 7,351 37.1% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 20

22

231 231

Total Volume 3,503 4,372 -19.9% 3,312 5.8% 47,383 57,996 -18.3% Total ADV 175 219 -19.9% 151 16.4% 205 251 -18.3% U.S EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 20

22

231 231

Total Volume 34,495 22,828 51.1% 31,754 8.6% 401,411 266,686 50.5% Total ADV 1,725 1,141 51.1% 1,443 19.5% 1,738 1,154 50.5% CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)* Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 N/A

21

83 N/A

Total Volume 999,209 N/A

793,721 25.9% 3,431,274 N/A

Total ADV 47,581 N/A

37,796 25.9% 41,341 N/A

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 21

22

236 236

Total Notional Value € 172,358 € 129,607 33.0% € 128,026 34.6% € 1,649,076 € 1,847,231 -10.7% Total ADNV € 8,208 € 6,172 33.0% € 5,819 41.0% € 6,988 € 7,827 -10.7% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 21

22

238 238

Total Notional Value $789,053 $598,304 31.9% $680,770 15.9% $8,303,044 $7,739,017 7.3% Total ADNV $37,574 $28,491 31.9% $30,944 21.4% $34,887 $32,517 7.3%

*Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on the first business day of the month, Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

November 2020 Volume Highlights

Each of Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges saw an increase in ADV compared to a year ago: Cboe Options up 28 percent, Cboe C2 up 40 percent, Cboe BZX up 88 percent and Cboe EDGX up 122 percent from November 2019 .

. Cboe C2 Options Exchange set a new monthly ADV record with 1,035,338 contracts, surpassing the previous record of 1,033,882 contracts set in February 2020 .

. ADV in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options was more than 1,050,000 contracts, up 1.5 percent from October 2020 .

. ADV in Russell 2000 Index options was more than 41,000 contracts, up 16 percent from November 2019 .

2000 Index options was more than 41,000 contracts, up 16 percent from . Options on the MSCI Emerging Markets (MXEF) Index set a new monthly ADV record with more than 2,000 contracts, surpassing the previous record of 1,877 contracts set in April 2020 .

. ADV in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options was more than 534,000 contracts, up 37 percent from November 2019 .

. ADV in Cboe VIX futures was nearly 163,000 contracts, up 20 percent from October 2020 .

. Total volume in Mini VIX futures (VXM) has surpassed more than 1.7 million contracts since launch on August 9 .

. ADV in Cboe iBoxx iShares $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) futures on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) was more than 670 contracts, up 23 percent from October 2020 , and up 604 percent from November 2019 .

, and up 604 percent from . On November 27 , IBHY futures set a new high in open interest, reaching 1100 contracts and $157 million notional.

, IBHY futures set a new high in open interest, reaching 1100 contracts and notional. Cboe iBoxx iShares $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (IBIG) futures monthly ADV on CFE was nearly 220 contracts, up 52 percent from October 2020 .

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) provides cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to defining markets through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S., Canadian and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe, and owns EuroCCP, a leading pan-European equities clearing house. Cboe also is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact

Angela Tu Tim Cave

Debbie Koopman

+1-646-856-8734 +44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7136

atu@cboe.com tcave@cboe.com

dkoopman@cboe.com













CBOE-V

BZX, Cboe, Cboe Global Markets, Cboe Volatility Index, CFE, EDGX, and VIX are registered trademarks and Mini VIXSM and XSPSM are service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. S&P 500 and SPX are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC and has been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

The iBoxx iShares $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index and the iBoxx iShares $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (the "Indexes") referenced herein are the property of Markit Indices Limited ("Index Sponsor") and have been licensed for use in connection with Cboe iBoxx iShares $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index Futures and Cboe iBoxx iShares $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Futures. Each party to a Cboe iBoxx iShares $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index Futures or Cboe iBoxx iShares $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Futures transaction acknowledges and agrees that the transaction is not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by the Index Sponsor. The Index Sponsor makes no representation whatsoever, whether express or implied, and hereby expressly disclaims all warranties (including, without limitation, those of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use), with respect to the Indexes or any data included therein or relating thereto, and in particular disclaims any warranty either as to the quality, accuracy and/or completeness of the Indexes or any data included therein, the results obtained from the use of the Indexes and/or the composition of the Indexes at any particular time on any particular date or otherwise and/or the creditworthiness of any entity, or the likelihood of the occurrence of a credit event or similar event (however defined) with respect to an obligation, in the Indexes at any particular time on any particular date or otherwise. The Index Sponsor shall not be liable (whether in negligence or otherwise) to the parties or any other person for any error in the Indexes, and the Index Sponsor is under no obligation to advise the parties or any person of any error therein.

The Index Sponsor makes no representation whatsoever, whether express or implied, as to the advisability of purchasing or selling Cboe iBoxx iShares $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index Futures and Cboe iBoxx iShares $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Futures, the ability of the Indexes to track relevant markets' performances, or otherwise relating to the Indexes or any transaction or product with respect thereto, or of assuming any risks in connection therewith. The Index Sponsor has no obligation to take the needs of any party into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the Indexes. No party purchasing or selling Cboe iBoxx iShares $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index Futures or Cboe iBoxx iShares $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Futures, nor the Index Sponsor, shall have any liability to any party for any act or failure to act by the Index Sponsor in connection with the determination, adjustment, calculation or maintenance of the Indexes. iBoxx is a service mark of IHS Markit Limited.

The iBoxx iShares $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index and the iBoxx iShares $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (the "Indexes") and futures contracts on the Indexes ("Contracts") are not sponsored by, or sold by BlackRock, Inc. or any of its affiliates (collectively, " BlackRock"). BlackRock makes no representation or warranty, express or implied to any person regarding the advisability of investing in securities, generally, or in the Contracts in particular. Nor does BlackRock make any representation or warranty as to the ability of the Index to track the performance of the fixed income securities market, generally, or the performance of HYG, LQD or any subset of fixed income securities.

BlackRock has not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the fixed income securities that comprise the Indexes ("Underlying Data"). BlackRock is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the prices and amounts of the Contracts, or the timing of the issuance or sale of such Contracts or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which the Contracts are to be converted into cash (if applicable). BlackRock has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration or trading of the Contracts. BlackRock does not guarantee the accuracy or the completeness of the Underlying Data and any data included therein and BlackRock shall have no liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions related thereto.

BlackRock makes no warranty, express or implied, as to results to be obtained by Markit or its affiliates, the parties to the Contracts or any other person with respect to the use of the Underlying Data or any data included therein. BlackRock makes no express or implied warranties and expressly disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use with respect to the Underlying Data or any data included therein. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall BlackRock have any liability for any special, punitive, direct, indirect or consequential damages (including lost profits) resulting from the use of the Underlying Data or any data included therein, even if notified of the possibility of such damages.

iShares is a registered trademark of BlackRock Fund Advisors and its affiliates.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_Logo.jpg