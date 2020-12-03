DoiT International Achieves Google Cloud Data Management Specialization

DoiT International, a leading provider of proprietary technology for cloud management, optimization, and public cloud expertise, announced the achievement of the Data Management Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoiT International ("DoiT"), a leading provider of proprietary technology for cloud management, optimization, and public cloud expertise, announced the achievement of the Data Management Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program.

By earning the Partner Specialization, DoiT has proven its expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Data Management field using Google Cloud technology. DoiT was one of a handful of partners who were vital in launching this Google Cloud Partner Specialization.

Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program are designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solutions and service areas. Partners with the Data Management specialization have the technical ability and substantial proven success in migration and management of data workloads to Google Cloud. Google Cloud products included in the Data Management Specialization are Google Cloud SQL, Cloud Spanner, BigTable, Firestore, Firebase, and MemoryStore.

The Data Management specialization complements DoiT's existing Google Cloud Partner Specializations in Infrastructure, Infrastructure Training, Location-Based Services, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Cloud Migration. Earlier this year, DoiT previously received the Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year award for North America in 2019.

DoiT has a long history of demonstrated success with managing data workloads from on-premises, private cloud, or other public clouds for its many technological customers. DoiT's implementation of Google Cloud data management solutions enabled customer Raycatch to reduce analytics workloads by 60x while reducing their infrastructure costs by 80%. Thanks to DoiT's implementation of Google Cloud machine learning capabilities, Bringg has satisfied customers with a 30% increase in efficiency. And for Sift, DoiT led their migration to Google Cloud's BigTable as their core datastore, resulting in a 75% reduction in latency, allowing their customers to react faster and eliminate fraud.

"Given DoiT's years of experience helping customers migrate to Google Cloud, receiving this recognition from Google Cloud validates our belief that we provide world-class services, support, and technology," said Mike Royle, DoiT International Staff Cloud Architect and project lead for the extensive certification efforts.

About DoiT International

DoiT International, a strategic partner of Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services, is the leading provider of a proprietary platform for public cloud optimization, governance, analytics, and expertise. We help our clients tackle complex problems of scale, using our technology and our vast experience with machine learning, algorithms, complexity analysis, and system design.

Founded in 2011, DoiT International operates in nearly 70 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, France, and Israel. For more information, please visit www.doit-intl.com.

