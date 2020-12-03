Westport Big & Tall Adjusts to Doing Business in an Economy Altered by COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / For the last 8-9 months, COVID-19 has unfolded as an unprecedented health emergency, straining the capabilities of healthcare resources worldwide, and resulting in tragic outcomes on countless human lives.

The pandemic has also been a disruptive force on peoples' livelihoods and business activities. Lockdowns, furloughs, layoffs, decreased demand, and bankruptcies have all been unfortunate side-effects felt by nearly every participant in the economy in 2020. When businesses re-opened after the nationwide lockdown, they implemented new safety policies for employees, such as wearing masks, social distancing, and working remotely. But when it came to adjusting the way business itself must be conducted during the pandemic - every company had to figure out their own set of new best-practices.

Westport has been proactively addressing its own unique challenges to operate in an economy altered by COVID-19. Before the pandemic, buyers traveled to trade shows to meet vendors and view merchandise in packed convention centers. Since this is no longer possible, they have scheduled private meetings with representatives in isolated conference rooms, with social distancing precautions in place. Failing this, they would simply view merchandise remotely via Zoom - although this is far from ideal. Still, collections must be merchandised and orders placed for the smooth continuation of business.

Actually receiving the merchandise has also posed a challenge. Numerous travel and trade restrictions were imposed to deal with the spread of the virus - and these have had an effect on shipping timelines and global supply chains. Merchandise has been arriving late into the Fall and Holiday 2020 season, with some orders being cancelled outright. This is yet another unfortunate consequence of the complicated business environment that everyone is operating in nowadays.

The good news is that for Westport, business will continue as usual and with minimal interruption. After addressing this year's challenges, Westport is on-schedule to release its Pre-Spring and Spring 2021 catalogs, featuring exclusive new big and tall merchandise from Peter Millar, Westport Black, and Westport 1989 - as well as exciting collections from top brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, Under Armour, Cutter & Buck, and others.

Westport's buying team is currently preparing the Fall and Holiday 2021 collections, which will include even more exclusive, high-end merchandise for the discerning big and tall customer.

Westport Big & Tall works to provide high-caliber, stylistically relevant, and aesthetically appealing menswear to big and tall customers with discerning tastes. The Holiday 2020 menswear collection is now available to view and purchase on Westport Big & Tall's website. Please also visit Westport's Facebook page, Youtube channel, and Instagram for exclusive content and behind-the-scenes footage, or read the Westport Big & Tall Blog for specialized knowledge and articles pertaining directly to dressing the big and tall gentleman.

