The "Europe C5ISR Systems Market 2020-2030 by Solution, Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Application, End User (Defense, Commercial), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe C5ISR systems market reached $23.9 billion in 2019 and will grow by 3.1% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for anti-terrorism and defense modernization.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe C5ISR systems market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe C5ISR systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution, Platform, Application, End User, and Country.

Detailed analysis and annual revenue of each national market are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Platform, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe C5ISR systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Airbus S.A.S

BAE Systems

CACI International Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics

Harris Corporation

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Kratos Defense Security Solutions, Inc.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Reutech Radar Systems

Rheinmetall Group

Saab AB

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Solution

3.1 Market Overview by Solution

3.2 Product

3.3 Services

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Platform

4.1 Market Overview by Platform

4.2 Land-based Platform

4.3 Airborne-based Platform

4.4 Naval-based Platform

4.5 Space-based Platform

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

5.3 Communication

5.4 Command and Control

5.5 Combat Systems

5.6 Computers

5.7 Electronic Warfare

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User

6.1 Market Overview by End User

6.2 Defense Industry

6.2.1 Military

6.2.2 Homeland Security

6.3 Commercial Sector

6.3.1 Critical Infrastructure

6.3.2 Commercial Space

7 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.1 Overview of European Market

7.2 Germany

7.3 UK

7.4 France

7.5 Spain

7.6 Italy

7.7 Russia

7.8 Rest of European Market

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

9 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

