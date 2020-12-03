Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67

(The "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of no par value each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Ordinary Shares: SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Date of purchase:03 December 2020

Number of ordinary shares purchased: 464,806 shares

Lowest price per share 0.3725

Highest price per share 0.3790

Trading venueLondon

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 464,806 shares

Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 0.376336

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 62,823,918 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 502,840,831 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

