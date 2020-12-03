Anzeige
WKN: A14UQC ISIN: FR0012333284 
Tradegate
03.12.20
15:31 Uhr
23,350 Euro
-0,400
-1,68 %
ACCESSWIRE
03.12.2020
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ABIVAX: Abivax 2021 Financial Communication Calendar

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Abivax (Euronext Paris:FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today publishes its 2021 financial communication calendar.

  • Thursday, April 1, 2021
  • Publication of financial statements as of December 31, 2020
  • Friday, April 30, 2021
    Publication and release of the 2020 annual financial report
  • Friday, June 4, 2021 - 10.00 a.m.
    Shareholders meeting
  • Thursday, September 23, 2021
    Publication of financial statements as of June 30, 2021
  • Thursday, September 30, 2021
    Publication and release of 2021 half year report

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is mobilizing the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment C (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts:

Abivax
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63

Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Chris Maggos
chris@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 79 367 6254

Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22

Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24

Public Relations France
DGM Conseil
Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr
+33 6 14 50 15 84

Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC
Marion Janic
mjanic@rooneyco.com
+1 212 223 4017

SOURCE: ABIVAX



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619385/Abivax-2021-Financial-Communication-Calendar

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
