The "Adhesion Barriers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global adhesion barriers market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.

An adhesion barrier refers to a liquid-, gel- or film-based medical implant that is used by surgeons to minimize the risks of postoperative adhesion formation between internal organs. It is applied to a layer of tissues before sealing them, thus preventing the formation of scar tissues (adhesion) and separating the tissues from the organs. The synthetic adhesion barriers are manufactured using hyaluronic acid, regenerated cellulose and polyethylene glycol, whereas the natural variants are made using collagen, fibrin and proteins. They are most commonly used in abdominal, orthopedic, gynecological, reconstructive, cardiovascular and urological surgeries.

Significant growth in the healthcare sector and the increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases, along with the rising geriatric population across the globe, are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. The treatment of various disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), obesity and gastric ailments, require numerous invasive procedures that may have a high risk of postoperative complications, thereby resulting in the increasing utilization of adhesion barriers. This, along with increasing awareness regarding the benefits of using adhesive barriers for postoperative procedures, is providing a boost to the market growth. Post-surgical adhesions are a common complication in surgeries and adhesion barriers play a crucial role in preventing adverse effects, such as impaired organ functioning, bowel obstruction, decreased fertility, difficult re-operation and extreme discomfort.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of sheet- and spray-type adhesion barriers that are more effective and convenient to use during laparoscopic procedures, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures and increasing cases of sports-related injuries, are projected to drive the market further.

Companies Mentioned

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Atrium Medical Corporation

Baxter International

Betatech Medikal

C. R. Bard

FzioMed Inc.

Integra Lifesciences

Johnson Johnson

MAST Biosurgery Inc.

Sanofi

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global adhesion barriers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global adhesion barriers market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Adhesion Barriers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Synthetic

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Natural

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Formulation

7.1 Film

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Liquid

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Gel

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Gynecological Surgeries

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 General/Abdominal Surgeries

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Cardiovascular Surgeries

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Orthopedic Surgeries

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Neurological Surgeries

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Reconstructive Surgeries

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Urological Surgeries

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

