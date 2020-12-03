The protein expression market is expected to grow by USD 1.63 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.

The increasing advances in proteomics research is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as lack of skilled laboratory professionals will hamper the market growth.

Protein Expression Market: Solution Landscape

The market by products comprises instruments and consumables, which are extensively used in proteomic studies. The market for consumables contributes the highest revenue to the protein expression market due to increased customizability, reusability, and decreased prices when compared with the cost of instruments. The increase in proteomic studies will also contribute to the rise in demand for consumables, thereby supporting the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the services segment.

Protein Expression Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest protein expression market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of deadly infectious diseases and the presence of specialized protein crystallography research support centers will significantly drive protein expression market growth in this region over the forecast period. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for protein expression in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Accelagen Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

LGC Ltd.

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs Inc.

Promega Corp.

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

