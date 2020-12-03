The business process outsourcing market is expected to grow by USD 76.90 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The rising focus on reducing operational costs is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, increasing costs for BPOs will hamper the growth during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005842/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Process Outsourcing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Delivered in a Minute!

Setting up an in-house BPO team requires additional workforce, infrastructure, and training, which increases OPEX for organizations. Hence, organizations are increasingly outsourcing various business processes such as procurement, logistics, and customer support to BPO service providers. It helps expand their market share, expand their customer base, and enhance customer relationships while increasing focus on core competencies. Besides, outsourcing various processes to BPO service companies services could help an organization save between 30%-50% of operational costs. Many such benefits are driving the growth of the global business process outsourcing market.

Business Process Outsourcing Market: End-user Landscape

The IT and telecom segment is currently the largest end-user segment for business process outsourcing, followed by BFSI, retail, healthcare, and others. The growth of the IT and telecommunication segment is driven by factors such as technological advances, fast growth in data traffic, and the growing demand for digital content and communication by consumers. In addition, several vendors operating in the IT and telecommunication industry are partnering with service providers to enhance operational excellence and transform their digital operations. These factors are fostering the growth of the business process outsourcing market in the IT and telecommunication segment.

Business Process Outsourcing Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The market in the region is more mature compared to other regions. Many vendors operating in the region are launching new technological platforms and forming partnerships to ease business processes. Besides, the high adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing solutions, social media, AI, and RPA by BPOs is significantly contributing to the growth of the business process outsourcing market in North America.

Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Call Center Outsourcing Market Global call center outsourcing market is segmented by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Document Outsourcing Market Global document outsourcing market is segmented by outsourcing services (onsite contracted services, statement printing services, and DPO services) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

Accenture Plc

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Capgemini Services SAS

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

NEC Corp.

NTT DATA Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

ZTE Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

IT and telecommunication Market size and forecast 2019-2024

BFSI Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver- Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Capgemini Services SAS

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

NEC Corp.

NTT DATA Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

ZTE Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005842/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/