Technavio has been monitoring the e-learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 21.64 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the e-learning market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The content segment led the market in 2019.



The content segment led the market in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

Widespread adoption of mobile-based learning is the major trend in the market.



Widespread adoption of mobile-based learning is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., D2L Corp., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and RELX Plc are the top players in the market.



Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., D2L Corp., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and RELX Plc are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the evolved learning and education landscape in the US. However, the lack of stringent standards to validate the content quality and uniformity will challenge growth.



The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., D2L Corp., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and RELX Plc are some of the major market participants. Although the evolved learning and education landscape will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of stringent standards to validate the content quality and uniformity is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this e-learning market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

E-Learning Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

E-Learning Market is segmented as below:

Product Content Technology Services

End-user Higher Education Corporate K-12



E-Learning Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The e-learning market report covers the following areas:

E-Learning Market Size

E-Learning Market Trends

E-Learning Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the widespread adoption of mobile-based learning as one of the prime reasons driving the E-Learning Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

E-Learning Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-learning market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-learning market vendors

