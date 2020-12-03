VALLEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / French food earned a bad wrap among the masses since most people associate it with escargot and caviar, says Randy Risner Vallejo interim city attorney. The country has produced some of the tastiest comfort food imaginable. As fall turns to winter, imagine warming yourself with a hot bowl of lentil soup or lobster bisque, both French dishes. Enjoy breakfast or brunch of a Croquet Madame. On a chilly day, pair this Avocado and Romaine Salad with a Croque Monsieur sandwich for a tasty, filling meal you can throw together in minutes.

Even if you were to whip up your own Béchamel sauce for the sandwiches rather than buying it at a gourmet grocer, these hot, cheesy sandwiches would only take 15 minutes to make. You get four full sandwiches with this recipe.

Invented in 1910, the Croque Monsieur combines ham and Gruyère cheese with herbs and a Dijon and Worcestershire sauce. Its name means crunchy mister, explains Randy Risner Vallejo. The thick, juicy sandwich requires a knife and fork to enjoy since the cheese melted onto the French bread in a broiler makes it tough to pick up.

Ingredients for Randy Risner Vallejo's Quick Croque Monsieur

A loaf of French bread, cut into 8 slices

8 slices ham (six to eight ounces)

1 1/2 cups grated Gruyère cheese

1 teaspoon herbes de Provence

Béchamel sauce

Directions for Randy Risner Vallejo's Quick Croque Monsieur

Preheat the oven to 425 F.

Cover a baking sheet or pan with parchment paper. Set it aside while you mix the ingredients.

Spread four slices of the bread with béchamel sauce and place them dry side down on the baking sheet.

Layer a slice of ham onto each of the four slices of bread. Top it with half of the Gruyere cheese.

Place the four dry pieces of bread atop the ham and cheese. Top each with béchamel sauce, the remainder of Gruyere cheese, and the herbes de Provence.

Bake for 10 minutes. You should see that the cheese bubbles and browns.

While it bakes, whip up a tasty salad to accompany it. This avocado and romaine salad tosses together in about ten minutes so you can serve them together for a perfect pairing. It also serves four.

Ingredients for Randy Risner Vallejo's Avocado and Romaine Salad

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon chopped, fresh chives

1 1/3 cup chopped avocado

3 cups chopped romaine hearts

2 teaspoons chopped parsley

1 teaspoon chopped dill weed

Balsamic vinegar

Extra virgin olive oil

Directions for Randy Risner Vallejo's Avocado and Romaine Salad

Chop your fresh vegetables and herbs. Toss together in a large mixing bowl. Top the salad with balsamic vinegar and olive oil to taste as well as a dash of salt and pepper.

Those who think cooking French food means slaving in the kitchen or eating snails need to explore the versatile cuisine of France. This fall or winter, enjoy this hearty comfort food pair. Bon appetit.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 786-551-9491

SOURCE: Randy Risner

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619438/Randy-Risner-Vallejos-Fall-French-Menu