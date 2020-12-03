Technavio has been monitoring the volleyball equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 196.56 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Volleyball Equipment Market 2020-2024
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the volleyball equipment market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The balls segment led the market in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The growth in the number of recreational players is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2024.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Baden Sports Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bison Inc., Carroll Seating Co., Douglas Sports, Gared Holdings LLC, MIKASA SPORTS USA, and Under Armour Inc. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increasing number of leagues and tournaments. However, the low use of volleyball equipment except for volleyball balls will challenge growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Baden Sports Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bison Inc., Carroll Seating Co., Douglas Sports, Gared Holdings LLC, MIKASA SPORTS USA, and Under Armour Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of leagues and tournaments will offer immense growth opportunities, the low use of volleyball equipment except for volleyball balls is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this volleyball equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Volleyball Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Volleyball Equipment Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Balls
- Shoes
- Protective Gear
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- Sports Discipline
- Indoor Volleyball
- Beach Volleyball
Volleyball Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The volleyball equipment market report covers the following areas:
- Volleyball Equipment Market Size
- Volleyball Equipment Market Trends
- Volleyball Equipment Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growth in the number of recreational players looking for health benefits associated with sports activities as one of the prime reasons driving the Volleyball Equipment Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Volleyball Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist volleyball equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the volleyball equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the volleyball equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of volleyball equipment market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Balls Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Shoes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Protective gear Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Sports Discipline
- Market segments
- Comparison by Sports Discipline
- Indoor volleyball Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Beach volleyball Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Sports Discipline
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amer Sports Corp.
- ASICS Corp.
- Baden Sports Inc.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Bison Inc.
- Carroll Seating Co.
- Douglas Sports
- Gared Holdings LLC
- MIKASA SPORTS USA
- Under Armour Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
