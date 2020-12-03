Technavio has been monitoring the volleyball equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 196.56 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the volleyball equipment market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The balls segment led the market in 2019.



The growth in the number of recreational players is the major trend in the market.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2024.



Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Baden Sports Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bison Inc., Carroll Seating Co., Douglas Sports, Gared Holdings LLC, MIKASA SPORTS USA, and Under Armour Inc. are the top players in the market.



The market is driven by the increasing number of leagues and tournaments. However, the low use of volleyball equipment except for volleyball balls will challenge growth.



The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Baden Sports Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bison Inc., Carroll Seating Co., Douglas Sports, Gared Holdings LLC, MIKASA SPORTS USA, and Under Armour Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of leagues and tournaments will offer immense growth opportunities, the low use of volleyball equipment except for volleyball balls is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this volleyball equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Volleyball Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Volleyball Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product Balls Shoes Protective Gear Others

Geography Europe North America APAC South America MEA

Distribution channel Offline Online

Sports Discipline Indoor Volleyball Beach Volleyball



Volleyball Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The volleyball equipment market report covers the following areas:

Volleyball Equipment Market Size

Volleyball Equipment Market Trends

Volleyball Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growth in the number of recreational players looking for health benefits associated with sports activities as one of the prime reasons driving the Volleyball Equipment Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Volleyball Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist volleyball equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the volleyball equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the volleyball equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of volleyball equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Balls Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Shoes Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Protective gear Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Sports Discipline

Market segments

Comparison by Sports Discipline

Indoor volleyball Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Beach volleyball Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Sports Discipline

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amer Sports Corp.

ASICS Corp.

Baden Sports Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Bison Inc.

Carroll Seating Co.

Douglas Sports

Gared Holdings LLC

MIKASA SPORTS USA

Under Armour Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

