The solar PV backsheet market is expected to grow by USD 2.06 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005849/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar PV Backsheet Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing use of thin-film solar PV modules is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the backsheet-associated PV module failures will hamper growth.
Solar PV Backsheet Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the fluoropolymer segment led the market in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the superior performance of fluoropolymer products such as low module power loss, less degradation, and the ability to withstand harsh climatic conditions and environmental stresses. The growth of the market in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Solar PV Backsheet Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 69% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as the adoption and implementation of microgrids, the declining cost of solar power generation, and a shift in focus toward renewables are fostering the growth of the solar PV backsheet market in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- 3M Co.
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Arkema SA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- KREMPEL GmbH
- Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
