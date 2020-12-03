The solar PV backsheet market is expected to grow by USD 2.06 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

The increasing use of thin-film solar PV modules is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the backsheet-associated PV module failures will hamper growth.

Solar PV Backsheet Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the fluoropolymer segment led the market in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the superior performance of fluoropolymer products such as low module power loss, less degradation, and the ability to withstand harsh climatic conditions and environmental stresses. The growth of the market in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Solar PV Backsheet Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 69% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as the adoption and implementation of microgrids, the declining cost of solar power generation, and a shift in focus toward renewables are fostering the growth of the solar PV backsheet market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

3M Co.

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Arkema SA

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM NV

KREMPEL GmbH

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

3M Co.

