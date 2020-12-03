Madrigal Creatives: Hottest Picks for Holiday Gifting 2020 - Thanks to the COVID-19 Pandemic

HOLLISTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Thanks to COVID-19, 2020 has been - and continues to be - an incredibly draining and difficult year. More than ever before, we find ourselves searching for ways to be well, stay well, sleep well, rest well and do whatever we can to live the best life possible, no matter how challenging life is around us. And somehow the devastating coronavirus still engulfing the nation has managed to usher in a desperately needed and surprisingly positive focus on active wellness.

Turns out that the season's hottest on-trend gifts are those that pass the test for being all-natural, organic, and incredibly effective, while promoting one thing - your loved ones' wellbeing.

Everyone on your list will love receiving plant-powered beauty and personal care products infused with healing botanicals, aromatic essential oils and highest-quality full-spectrum CBD known for its amazing ability to soothe, calm, repair, relieve and restore. Not to mention supporting overall better health and immunity.

So whether it's Aunt Sally and Uncle Ned, Mom and Dad, your favorite GenZer and millennial - or even your boss - give the one gift they will thank you for every time they feel renewed or just plain "really good." Here are some exceptional picks from the innovators at Madrigal Creatives, a leading CBD lifestyle brand:

Oooh Recovery Bath Bomb aids post-workout muscle recovery, healing and invigoration.

aids post-workout muscle recovery, healing and invigoration. Aaah Soothing Bath Bomb promotes optimal "de-stressing" and restores a welcome sense of calm and wellbeing.

promotes optimal "de-stressing" and restores a welcome sense of calm and wellbeing. Soothe Body Spray promotes the ultimate in soothing relaxation and overall balance while healing and hydrating skin.

promotes the ultimate in soothing relaxation and overall balance while healing and hydrating skin. Boost! Body Spray helps invigorate and uplift the body, mind and spirit while healing and hydrating skin.

helps invigorate and uplift the body, mind and spirit while healing and hydrating skin. Relieve Plus! Pain and Wellness Gel is a non-greasy, rapidly absorbed and fast acting pain relief and anti-inflammatory formulation.

is a non-greasy, rapidly absorbed and fast acting pain relief and anti-inflammatory formulation. Relieve Plus! Pain and Wellness Roll-On offers an easy-to-use roller application that delivers anti-inflammatory benefits to targeted areas that need it most.

offers an easy-to-use roller application that delivers anti-inflammatory benefits to targeted areas that need it most. Shine! CBD-Infused Body Scrub uses the purest and finest walnut shell powder plus a complement of unique ingredients to aid exfoliation, cell renewal and promote healthy, radiant skin.

uses the purest and finest walnut shell powder plus a complement of unique ingredients to aid exfoliation, cell renewal and promote healthy, radiant skin. Nourish CBD Infused Lip Oil blends enriching natural strawberry seed oil with antioxidants and Vitamins A, B and E with full strength CBD oil concentrate to soothe, soften and repair lips. Perfect for everyday use.

To shop all products, review a full listing of ingredients and benefits, and learn about the company's mission to help people experience the benefits of "Living More," visit www.MadrigalCreatives.com.

###







