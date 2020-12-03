The global hexagonal boron nitride market size is expected to grow by USD 237.86 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The demand from the electronics and metallurgy sector is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of hexagonal boron nitride will hamper the market growth.

Hexagonal boron nitride powder offers superior dielectric strength and thermal conductivity when it is used as fillers in polymers that are used in electronics applications. The intrinsic properties of boron nitride, including high oxidation resistance, chemical inertness, corrosion resistance, and high-temperature resistance, will increase the use of boron nitride in metal processing applications.

Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market: End-user Landscape

Hexagonal boron nitride is mainly used in thermal coating and lubricants in the automotive industry. The increasing demand for automobiles in developing countries in APAC and changing customer preference toward advanced automobiles in both developing and developing countries will drive the market growth in the segment during the forecast period. Therefore, the hexagonal boron nitride market share growth by the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest hexagonal boron nitride market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in the consumption of hexagonal boron nitride in growing end-user segments such as coatings, lubricants, mold release agents, and electrical insulation will significantly drive hexagonal boron nitride market growth in this region over the forecast period. 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India are the key markets for hexagonal boron nitride in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in hexagonal boron nitride market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hexagonal boron nitride market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hexagonal boron nitride market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the hexagonal boron nitride market, vendors

