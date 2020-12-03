PokerBROS is gearing up to commemorate our one-year anniversary with Diamond freerolls and social media giveaways, running December 4th-13th

A year after launching, PokerBROS has introduced over one million players to the secure, innovative mobile gaming app that has rewritten the rules around player choice and customisability. No anniversary is complete without a celebration, and we are delighted to announce a ten-day poker party. New features such as our hand replayer will be showcased during this special festival, while the poker communities that form the heart of PokerBROS our Clubs and Unions will join forces in a groundbreaking tournament series.

Freerolls awarding a million Diamonds feature three events per day (at 2am, 2pm and 8pm EST), culminating in Sunday 13th December's 100,000 Diamond Main Event at 8pm.

Our new hand replayer will also reward players who share their favourite hands using PokerBROS with @PokerBrosApp: one player per day will scoop an anniversary goodie bag in a special draw. Whether a bad beat or a lucky outdraw, sharing the pain or glory of poker using the replayer on social media will be extra rewarding during our anniversary celebrations.

Whether taking on the challenge of large-scale tournaments or interacting with the poker community and sharing tales from the tables, PokerBROS players have even more reason to be festive this December. Bring on year two.

About Us

At PokerBROS, we have just one goal; to offer the most exciting platform for poker fans to connect with their friends. Players can start their adventure in the Gold Lobby, where they will have a huge choice of tables to play at against players from all around the world. From there, they can progress to creating their own poker Club, where they are the boss. From choosing the game types through to setting the stakes, they can create the perfect poker games for their circle of friends. PokerBROS is an online social gaming platform and does not provide any real money service.

