The new digital isolator market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rising need for industrial automation," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the digital isolator market size to grow by USD 439.22 million during the period 2020-2024.

Digital Isolator Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The digital isolator market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 2.40%.

Based on the technology, the capacitive digital isolator segment led the market in 2019.

The market growth in the capacitive digital isolator segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

52% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

Factors such as the increasing use of digital isolators in higher altitudes, the emergence of high-speed multi-channel plc input isolator, and the growing adoption of industry 4.0 are fostering the growth of the digital isolator market in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for the digital isolators in APAC. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all segments to the growth of the digital isolator market size.

Notes:

The digital isolator market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The digital isolator market is segmented by Technology (Capacitive digital isolator, Inductive digital isolator, and Optical digital isolator), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and Application (Industrial process control, Power supply and regulation control, Healthcare, Instrumentation and measurement, and Other applications).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Advantech Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc.

