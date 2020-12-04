Rand Technology (Rand) has appointed Kim Fix, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Americas Europe; Frederick Fu, President and Managing Director, Asia-Pacific (APAC); Nami Mokri, Vice President, Sales Sourcing, APAC; Kevin Sheehan, Chief Information Officer (CIO); and Jennifer Strawn, Director, Sourcing Procurement, Americas Europe.

Kim Fix, Global Vice President, QA Operations, has been appointed to COO, Americas Europe. Kim will lead Rand's sales and sourcing teams' operations across the Americas and Europe and oversee global compliance, quality assurance, and operations. Kim has been integral to Rand's preferred status with its business partners and multi-site ISO, OHSAS, ANSI ESD, and R2 certifications.

Frederick Fu joined Rand as President and Managing Director, APAC. He previously served as Avnet's President of APAC. He has been fundamental to Rand's efficacy, growth, strategy, and success in the APAC region.

Nami Mokri was appointed Vice President, Sales Sourcing, APAC. Formerly SVP with Advanced MP Technology in Hong Kong, Nami will report directly to Frederick Fu, APAC President.

Director of IT, Kevin Sheehan, was appointed to CIO, and will lead Rand's Information Technology group, including its Data Analytics team, and manage all aspects of IT projects and operations in nine countries across the globe.

Jennifer Strawn joins Rand as Director, Sourcing Procurement, Americas Europe. Her senior-level experience in the global electronics marketplace includes Invotek, Converge, Velocity, and Advanced MP Technology. Jennifer will report to Kim Fix, COO.

About Rand Technology

Rand Technology ("Rand") is a global electronics sourcing and supply chain leader, providing Fortune 500 customers with full lifecycle services, including distribution, after-market services, and asset recovery. With an operating history of almost 30 years, Rand uses data-driven market intelligence to support customers facing inventory shortages or excesses, sourcing, and other key supply chain management needs.

Rand's preferred status with top-tier OEMs, electronics manufacturing service ("EMS") providers, and sourcing partners, uniquely enables the Company to match supply and demand for components on a global basis. For more information about Rand, visit www.randtech.com or find us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203006122/en/

Contacts:

Tawnie Bassett-Parkins

Tawnie.Bassett-Parkins@randtech.com

(949) 255-5700