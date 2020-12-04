Don Julio in Buenos Aires Takes No.1 Spot as Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2020 is Unveiled in Virtual Ceremony

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2020, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, was revealed at a virtual ceremony, recognizing the excellence of Latin America's gastronomic scene. The announcement is intended to support restaurants as they enter the next stage of recovery in one of the most challenging periods for the sector.

For the first time, Don Julio in Buenos Aires takes the No.1 spot as The Best Restaurant in Latin America, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Lima's Maido and Central land at No.2 and No.3 respectively, followed by A Casa do Porco in São Paulo at No.4 and Pujol in Mexico City at No.5.

William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's Best 50 Restaurants, says: "In our eighth edition, we are proud to celebrate Latin America's gastronomy with a focus on the solidarity of its restaurant community. We congratulate the team at Don Julio on the restaurant's historic achievement, proving that great sourcing, traditional cooking over fire and superb hospitality are a winning combination."

This year, the list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants features six new entries in total with Lima's Mérito receiving the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by Aspire Lifestyles. Mayta, also in Lima, is awarded the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by illycaffè, after climbing 25 places to No.24.

Other awards include Latin America's Best Pastry Chef Award presented to Sofia Cortina of La Vitrine in Mexico City; Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award presented to Pujol, also in Mexico City; Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award presented to Lima's Central.

Pre-announced awards for 2020 included: Latin America's Best Female Chef Award presented to Narda Lepes of Narda Comedor in Buenos Aires; American Express Icon Award presented to Janaina Rueda of A Casa do Porco and O Bar da Dona Onça in São Paulo; Miele One To Watch Award presented to Fauna in Mexico'sValle de Guadalupe; and Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award presented to Leonor Espinosa of Leo in Bogotá.

To further recognize the key role of restaurants in society, Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants also announced El Espíritu de América Latina, an unranked collection of establishments that have had a positive impact on their communities. For the full collection, click here.

Press Contacts

Rebecca Charur/Felicia Arguello

Latam50BestMedia@jeffreygroup.com

+1 (305) 860-1000



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358446/Don_Julio.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357936/50_Best_Latin_America_Logo.jpg