The direct carrier billing platform market is expected to grow by USD 40.67 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005947/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered in a Minute
The slow penetration rate of credit cards in developing countries is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the availability of other payment options will hamper growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44433
Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the apps and games segment in 2019. This can be attributed to the rising demand for online games and apps. Also, the integration of the direct carrier billing platform with major app stores such as Google Play Store and Apple App Store is contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 53% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by factors such as fast-economic growth, the high penetration of smartphones, and the increasing access to 3rd generation (3G) and 4th generation (4G) networks.
China and Thailand are the key markets for direct carrier billing platform in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market Global digital intelligence market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, retail, telecom, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market Global operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market is segmented by product (OSS and BSS) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- Amdocs Ltd.
- Apigate Sdn Bhd
- Bango Plc
- Boku Inc.
- Centili Ltd.
- Comviva Technologies Ltd.
- Digital Turbine Inc.
- DOCOMO Digital Ltd.
- Fortumo OU
- Oracle Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Apps and games Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online media Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amdocs Ltd.
- Apigate Sdn Bhd
- Bango Plc
- Boku Inc.
- Centili Ltd.
- Comviva Technologies Ltd.
- Digital Turbine Inc.
- DOCOMO Digital Ltd.
- Fortumo OU
- Oracle Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005947/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/