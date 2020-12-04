The direct carrier billing platform market is expected to grow by USD 40.67 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period.

The slow penetration rate of credit cards in developing countries is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the availability of other payment options will hamper growth.

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the apps and games segment in 2019. This can be attributed to the rising demand for online games and apps. Also, the integration of the direct carrier billing platform with major app stores such as Google Play Store and Apple App Store is contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 53% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by factors such as fast-economic growth, the high penetration of smartphones, and the increasing access to 3rd generation (3G) and 4th generation (4G) networks.

China and Thailand are the key markets for direct carrier billing platform in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

