The millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market is expected to grow by USD 1.67 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period.
The increasing use of smartphones is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high design complexity will hamper the market growth.
Millimeter Wave and Microwave RF transceiver Market: Application Landscape
Tablets offer improved visual experience, better quality, superior performance, and cost-saving features. These benefits are expected to drive their adoption during the forecast period. Currently, tablet vendors are providing tablets not only with Wi-Fi connectivity but also with LTE connectivity. This is creating a demand for millimeter and microwave RF transceivers. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in mobile phones and PCs and laptops segments.
Millimeter Wave and Microwave RF transceiver Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of numerous consumer electronic device manufacturers will significantly drive millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market growth in this region over the forecast period. 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- GCT Semiconductor Inc.
- Lime Microsystems Ltd.
- MediaTek Inc.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Qorvo Inc.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Mobile phones Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Tablets Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- PCs and laptops Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart TVs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Set-top boxes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- GCT Semiconductor Inc.
- Lime Microsystems Ltd.
- MediaTek Inc.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Qorvo Inc.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
