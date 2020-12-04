Technavio has been monitoring the preschool or childcare market and it is poised to grow by USD 60.91 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005966/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the preschool or childcare market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by service, which is the leading segment in the market?

The full-time preschool segment led the market in 2019.

The full-time preschool segment led the market in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

The rising demand for sustained enrollment is the major trend in the market.

The rising demand for sustained enrollment is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Beanstalk Education Group, Crestar Education Group, Etonkids International Educational Group, Fortune Kindergarten, Golden Apple Education Investment (Group) Co. Ltd., Little Tree Montessori International School Inc., Montessori School of Shanghai, Shanghai American School, The International Montessori School, and Yew Chung International School of Shanghai are the top players in the market.

Beanstalk Education Group, Crestar Education Group, Etonkids International Educational Group, Fortune Kindergarten, Golden Apple Education Investment (Group) Co. Ltd., Little Tree Montessori International School Inc., Montessori School of Shanghai, Shanghai American School, The International Montessori School, and Yew Chung International School of Shanghai are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the rising infant population. However, the lack of awareness about the benefits of early childhood education in rural areas will challenge growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Beanstalk Education Group, Crestar Education Group, Etonkids International Educational Group, Fortune Kindergarten, Golden Apple Education Investment (Group) Co. Ltd., Little Tree Montessori International School Inc., Montessori School of Shanghai, Shanghai American School, The International Montessori School, and Yew Chung International School of Shanghai are some of the major market participants. Although the rising infant population will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of awareness about the benefits of early childhood education in rural areas is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this preschool or childcare market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Preschool or Childcare Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Preschool or Childcare Market is segmented as below:

Service Full-time Preschool Or Childcare On-demand Preschool Or Childcare

Age Group Children Aged Below 3 Years Children Aged Between 3 And 6 Years

Ownership Private Preschool Or Childcare Public Preschool Or Childcare



Preschool or Childcare Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The preschool or childcare market report covers the following areas:

Preschool or Childcare Market Size

Preschool or Childcare Market Trends

Preschool or Childcare Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for sustained enrollment as one of the prime reasons driving the Preschool or Childcare Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Preschool or Childcare Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist preschool or childcare market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the preschool or childcare market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the preschool or childcare market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of preschool or childcare market vendors

