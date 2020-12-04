Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Burrana Pty Ltd., FDS Avionics Corp., and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. will emerge as major in-flight entertainment systems market participants during 2020-2024

The in-flight entertainment systems market is expected to grow by USD 347.17 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the in-flight entertainment systems market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203006010/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered in a Minute

The in-flight entertainment systems market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

Related Report on Communication Services Industries:

Global Media and Entertainment Storage Market Global media and entertainment market is segmented by end-user (broadcast, production and post-production, media agencies, advertising, and others), storage solution (network-attached storage, storage area network, and direct-attached storage), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Digital Content Market Global digital content market is segmented by device (mobile and non-mobile), type (digital video content, digital game content, digital text content, and digital audio content), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Participants:

Burrana Pty Ltd.

Burrana Pty Ltd. operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers products such as GLIDE IFE system.

FDS Avionics Corp.

FDS Avionics Corp. operates its business through the Solutions segment. The company offers products such as do CAPSULE wireless media streamer and the EDGE series high-definition displays.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. operates its business through segments such as Connectivity and Media Content. The company provides content services and digital media solution for inflight entertainment.

Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

In-flight entertainment systems market is segmented as below:

Product Hardware Connectivity Content

Geography North America APAC Europe MEA South America



The in-flight entertainment systems market is driven by increasing air passenger traffic. In addition, other factors such as the growing trend of BYOD aboard aircraft are expected to trigger the in-flight entertainment systems market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of in-flight entertainment systems market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44404

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203006010/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/