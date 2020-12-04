Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2020) - Effective Monday, December 7, 2020, Independent Trading Group will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbol below.

Market Maker: Independent Trading Group

Dealer number: 084

Symbol: CFE

