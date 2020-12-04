Technavio has been monitoring the stand-up paddleboard market and it is poised to grow by USD 58.99 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203006027/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered in a Minute

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the stand-up paddleboard market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The inflatables segment led the market in 2019.



The inflatables segment led the market in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

The growing use of SUP for yoga and other leisure activities is the major trend in the market.



The growing use of SUP for yoga and other leisure activities is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2020-2024.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2020-2024. Who are the top players in the market?

Airhead Sports Group, BIC Sport, Boardworks Surf Sup., Cascadia Board Co., LAIRDSTANDUP, Red Paddle Co., Starboard, SUP ATX LLC, Tower, and Wenonah Canoe are the top players in the market.



Airhead Sports Group, BIC Sport, Boardworks Surf Sup., Cascadia Board Co., LAIRDSTANDUP, Red Paddle Co., Starboard, SUP ATX LLC, Tower, and Wenonah Canoe are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by innovations in SUPs. However, high costs coupled with increasing preference for rental SUPs might challenge growth.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Surfboard Market Global surfboard market is segmented by product (shortboards, longboards, and others), end-user (recreational users and professional users), distribution channel (specialty stores, department stores, online retail, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Global canoeing and kayaking equipment market is segmented by product (canoes and kayaks and accessories), distribution channel (sports goods retailers, department stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets, online retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airhead Sports Group, BIC Sport, Boardworks Surf Sup., Cascadia Board Co., LAIRDSTANDUP, Red Paddle Co., Starboard, SUP ATX LLC, Tower, and Wenonah Canoe are some of the major market participants. Although the innovations in SUPs will offer immense growth opportunities, high costs coupled with increasing preference for rental SUPs are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this stand-up paddleboard market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Stand-up Paddleboard Market is segmented as below:

Product Inflatables Hardboards

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA

Distribution channel Sports Goods Retailers Department Stores Online Retailers



Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The stand-up paddleboard market report covers the following areas:

Stand-up Paddleboard Market Size

Stand-up Paddleboard Market Trends

Stand-up Paddleboard Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing use of SUP for yoga and other leisure activities as one of the prime reasons driving the Stand-up Paddleboard Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist stand-up paddleboard market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stand-up paddleboard market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stand-up paddleboard market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stand-up paddleboard market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Inflatables Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hardboards Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Sports goods retailers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Department stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online retailers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airhead Sports Group

BIC Sport

Boardworks Surf Sup.

Cascadia Board Co.

LAIRDSTANDUP

Red Paddle Co.

Starboard

SUP ATX LLC

Tower

Wenonah Canoe

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203006027/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/