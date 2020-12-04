SAFEGUARDS | Toys & Juvenile ProductsNO. 175/20

Hong Kong's Toys and Children's Safety Ordinance (the Ordinance, Cap 424) stipulates that toys and children's products are obliged to comply with all the applicable requirements in any one of the safety standards specified in Schedules 1 (Toy Standards) and 2 (Schedule 2 Product Standards) to the Ordinance.

On December 1, 2020, Hong Kong announced a one-month consultation on its proposal (with an Annex summarizing the major changes) to adopt up-to-date safety standards for toys, and three categories of Schedule 2 Products. This stems from revisions to international standards or standards adopted by major economies so that these up-to-date standards are applied to products supplied in Hong Kong.

Comments for the proposal are accepted until December 31, 2020.

Highlights of the proposal are summarized in Table 1.

Item Children's Product Current Standard Proposed New Standard 1 Toys ISO 8124-3:2010 incorporating Amendment 2:2018 ISO 8124-3:2020 2 Toys BS EN 71-7:2014+A2:2018 BS EN 71-7:2014+A3:2020 3 Bunk beds for domestic use ASTM F1427-13 ASTM F1427-19 4 Children's high chairs and multi-purpose high chairs for domestic use BS EN 14988:2017 BS EN 14988:2017+A1:2020 5 Children's paints ISO 8124-3:2010 incorporating Amendment 2:2018 ISO 8124-3:2020

Table 1.

SGS can help you to sell and distribute your toys internationally. As a global leader in testing, inspection and certification, we have the knowledge and expertise to assess your products to ensure they meet requirements for sale and distribution in different countries around the world. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested.

For enquiries, please contact:

Hingwo Tsang

Global Information and Innovation Manager

t: +852 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry