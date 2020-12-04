SAFEGUARDS | Toys & Juvenile ProductsNO. 175/20
Hong Kong's Toys and Children's Safety Ordinance (the Ordinance, Cap 424) stipulates that toys and children's products are obliged to comply with all the applicable requirements in any one of the safety standards specified in Schedules 1 (Toy Standards) and 2 (Schedule 2 Product Standards) to the Ordinance.
On December 1, 2020, Hong Kong announced a one-month consultation on its proposal (with an Annex summarizing the major changes) to adopt up-to-date safety standards for toys, and three categories of Schedule 2 Products. This stems from revisions to international standards or standards adopted by major economies so that these up-to-date standards are applied to products supplied in Hong Kong.
Comments for the proposal are accepted until December 31, 2020.
Highlights of the proposal are summarized in Table 1.
|Item
|Children's Product
|Current Standard
|Proposed New Standard
|1
|Toys
|ISO 8124-3:2010 incorporating Amendment 2:2018
|ISO 8124-3:2020
|2
|Toys
|BS EN 71-7:2014+A2:2018
|BS EN 71-7:2014+A3:2020
|3
|Bunk beds for domestic use
|ASTM F1427-13
|ASTM F1427-19
|4
|Children's high chairs and multi-purpose high chairs for domestic use
|BS EN 14988:2017
|BS EN 14988:2017+A1:2020
|5
|Children's paints
|ISO 8124-3:2010 incorporating Amendment 2:2018
|ISO 8124-3:2020
Table 1.
SGS can help you to sell and distribute your toys internationally. As a global leader in testing, inspection and certification, we have the knowledge and expertise to assess your products to ensure they meet requirements for sale and distribution in different countries around the world. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested.
For enquiries, please contact:
Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: +852 2774 7420
Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!
Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry
© SGS Group Management SA - 2020 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.