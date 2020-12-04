The computer-aided design market is expected to grow by USD 2.53 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The increasing demand for CAD for manufacturing products is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the increasing availability of open-source and free versions of CAD software will hamper growth.
Computer-Aided Design Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum demand for CAD software from the automotive industry. This is due to the increasing use of CAD software for various phases such as designing, development, manufacturing in the automotive industry. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Computer-Aided Design Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The market growth in APAC is driven by increasing investments in the construction, defense, automotive, and manufacturing industries.
Japan is the leading market for computer-aided design software in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Autodesk Inc.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Hexagon AB
- IMSI Design LLC
- PTC Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Trimble Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
