The computer-aided design market is expected to grow by USD 2.53 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for CAD for manufacturing products is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the increasing availability of open-source and free versions of CAD software will hamper growth.

Computer-Aided Design Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum demand for CAD software from the automotive industry. This is due to the increasing use of CAD software for various phases such as designing, development, manufacturing in the automotive industry. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Computer-Aided Design Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The market growth in APAC is driven by increasing investments in the construction, defense, automotive, and manufacturing industries.

Japan is the leading market for computer-aided design software in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hexagon AB

IMSI Design LLC

PTC Inc.

Siemens AG

Trimble Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

AEC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

