Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Arkema SA, BASF SE, and Braskem SA will emerge as major biodegradable polymers market participants during 2020-2024

The biodegradable polymers market is expected to grow by USD 3.98 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the biodegradable polymers market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203006057/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biodegradable Polymers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered in a Minute

The biodegradable polymers market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

Related Report on Materials Industries:

Global Disposable Cups and Lids Market in Food and Beverage Industry Global disposable cups and lids market in the food and beverage industry is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and type (plastic, paper and fiber, and others). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Cellulose Acetate Market Global cellulose acetate market is segmented by type (fiber and plastics), application (filtration, electronics, textile and consumer goods, packaging, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Biodegradable Polymers Market Participants:

Arkema SA

Arkema SA operates its business through segments such as High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The company offers Biostrength products for different industrial applications.

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business through segments such as Agricultural Solutions and Others. The company offers two biodegradable polymers, Ecoflex and Ecovio.

Braskem SA

Braskem SA operates its business through segments such as Chemicals, Polyolefins, and Vinyls. The company offers I am Green biodegradable polymers.

Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

Biodegradable Polymers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Biodegradable polymers market is segmented as below:

Product PLA Starch-based Polymer Others

Geography Europe North America APAC South America MEA

Application Food Packaging Foam Packaging Biodegradable Bags Agriculture Others



The biodegradable polymers market is driven by enhanced consumer appeal offered by eco-friendly packaging. In addition, other factors such as a keen focus on sustainable production are expected to trigger the biodegradable polymers market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the biodegradable polymers market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44384

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203006057/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/